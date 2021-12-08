Goodness Comes in All Sizes with Fresh Del Monte’s New Goodvocado Avocados

Coral Gables, FL – Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, is excited to announce the arrival of Goodvocado™ avocados, its newest way for consumers to purchase various sizes of avocados all in one pack. Featuring avocados that naturally range from small to large, Goodvocado™ packs allow consumers to customize their use of avocados, ultimately helping them discover new ways to incorporate avocados into their everyday cuisine.

The inclusive Goodvocado™ pack features avocados sized for all occasions. With Goodvocado™ packs, there is no such thing as one-size-fits-all! From small single-serving sizes to large shareable ones, Goodvocado™ packs ensure avocado leftovers are a thing of the past. Not only do Goodvocado™ avocados lessen the possibility of leftover product, but ultimately help reduce consumer food waste. Goodvocado™ packs can be enjoyed year-round for a variety of dishes, including appetizers, salads, side dishes, sandwiches and of course, guacamole. Consumers can also try Goodvocado™ avocados in frozen desserts like ice cream or milkshakes.

“At Del Monte Fresh Produce, we strive for our fruit offerings to adapt to our consumers’ needs, rather than expecting consumers to become accustomed to what’s available,” said Kirk Marquardt, Vice President, N.A. Avocado Sales, Fresh Del Monte. “With this thinking in mind, we’ve launched all-new Goodvocado™ packs, which feature avocados in a range of sizes to not only save the time and hassle of searching for the perfect avocado, but to also reduce avocado leftovers. We look forward to offering consumers Goodvocado™ packs this fall and believe these size-varying products will guarantee convenience and freshness with every purchase.”

Goodvocado™ packs can be found in green, vibrant packaging at select retail stores nationwide.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. has been a market leader in growing and shipping premium quality fresh produce for several decades and a recognized authority in the fruit industry.

