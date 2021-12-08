Goodness Comes in All Sizes with Fresh Del Monte’s New Goodvocado Avocados

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Produce December 8, 2021

Coral Gables, FL – Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, is excited to announce the arrival of Goodvocado™ avocados, its newest way for consumers to purchase various sizes of avocados all in one pack. Featuring avocados that naturally range from small to large, Goodvocado™ packs allow consumers to customize their use of avocados, ultimately helping them discover new ways to incorporate avocados into their everyday cuisine.

The inclusive Goodvocado™ pack features avocados sized for all occasions. With Goodvocado™ packs, there is no such thing as one-size-fits-all! From small single-serving sizes to large shareable ones, Goodvocado™ packs ensure avocado leftovers are a thing of the past. Not only do Goodvocado™ avocados lessen the possibility of leftover product, but ultimately help reduce consumer food waste. Goodvocado™ packs can be enjoyed year-round for a variety of dishes, including appetizers, salads, side dishes, sandwiches and of course, guacamole. Consumers can also try Goodvocado™ avocados in frozen desserts like ice cream or milkshakes.

“At Del Monte Fresh Produce, we strive for our fruit offerings to adapt to our consumers’ needs, rather than expecting consumers to become accustomed to what’s available,” said Kirk Marquardt, Vice President, N.A. Avocado Sales, Fresh Del Monte. “With this thinking in mind, we’ve launched all-new Goodvocado™ packs, which feature avocados in a range of sizes to not only save the time and hassle of searching for the perfect avocado, but to also reduce avocado leftovers. We look forward to offering consumers Goodvocado™ packs this fall and believe these size-varying products will guarantee convenience and freshness with every purchase.”

Goodvocado™ packs can be found in green, vibrant packaging at select retail stores nationwide.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. has been a market leader in growing and shipping premium quality fresh produce for several decades and a recognized authority in the fruit industry. For more information on Del Monte® products, including recipes and promotions, please visit DelMonteFresh.com, or keep up with the brand on Instagram or YouTube @delmontefresh.

ABOUT DEL MONTE FRESH PRODUCE N.A., INC.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. is one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.  Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. markets its products in North America under the Del Monte® brand (as well as other brands), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. Del Monte Fresh N.A., Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.

Related Articles

Produce

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Announces the Resignation of Danny Dumas From the Company

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Produce June 2, 2020

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. (“Del Monte Fresh”) announces that Danny Dumas has decided to leave the company effective May 29, 2020. During his tenure of over 20 years with the company, Danny has held several positions, including, Vice President Operations, Europe & Africa, Vice President North America Sales & Product Management (Banana and Pineapple Programs), as well as District Sales Manager, Canada.

Produce

Henry Avocado Recalls Whole Avocados Because of Possible Health Risk

Henry Avocado Corporation Produce March 25, 2019

Henry Avocado Corporation is voluntarily recalling California-grown whole avocados sold in bulk at retail stores because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Henry Avocado is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution due to positive test results on environmental samples taken during a routine government inspection at its California packing facility. There are no reported illnesses associated with this recall.