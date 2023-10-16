Gotham Greens Opens Nearly 5-Acre Greenhouse Near Athens

Sarah Dolezal Athens Banner-Herald Produce October 16, 2023

A massive, high-tech greenhouse serving major grocers recently opened a half-hour outside Athens.

Gotham Greens, which opened its greenhouse in Monroe in September, provides locally grown leafy greens and herbs to major supermarkets across the state, including Publix, The Fresh Market, Whole Foods Market, Harris Teeter and more. The new 210,000 square-foot Gotham Greens facility is the first to be built in the Southeast and is the 12th nationwide, according to a release from the company.

“For most parts of the country, it’s difficult to get fresh, locally grown produce all year round,” co-founder and CEO Viraj Puri said. “Since most lettuce grown in the United States comes from California and Arizona, by the time it reaches its destination here in Georgia and surrounding areas, it loses its quality, taste and nutritional value — and has a much shorter shelf life.”

