GoVerden Expands Distribution Nationally to Meet Demand for Premium Guacamole

Founded by Third Generation Avocado Farmers, the Brand Delivers Unmatched Quality

LAREDO, Texas — GoVerden, the maker of all-natural, ready-made guacamole has announced nationwide retail expansion of their products following Cinco De Mayo. The brand’s distribution in Walmart will increase from just 200 to a staggering 1,050 stores across the country, offering the brand’s top selling Guacamole Mild and Guacamole Spicy to a larger customer base. Second only to the Superbowl, this time of year is the United States’ biggest consumption occasion for guacamole, and GoVerden is ensuring shelves are stocked to meet demand.

Following the expanded nationwide distribution in Walmart, GoVerden is also excited to announce that Guacamole Mild will be available nationally at Whole Foods starting in June. This expansion reflects the brand’s growing popularity and commitment to making its high-quality, convenient products accessible to a wider range of consumers.

“Guacamole and processed avocado products are registering double-digit growth in sales year over year, in retail and food service, which is why we are expanding our national distribution further,” says Rick Joyal, Vice President of North American Sales at GoVerden. “Our goal is to meet the growing needs for our high-quality, all-natural guacamole, and ensure that everyone across the nation can enjoy our industry leading avocado products,” the 20 year guacamole sales veteran shares.

GoVerden is owned by three of the largest avocado growers in Michoacán, Mexico. The family farming operations date back more than three decades, boasting a rich history of producing avocados for both the fresh and processed markets. The inception of the brand started in 2018 when the passion for creating a ready-to-enjoy guacamole brand united the like-minded growers.

GoVerden sets itself apart with its unexpectedly fresh flavor, crafting guacamole exclusively with non-GMO Certified fruits and vegetables, maintaining a 100% natural product. The brand uses a high-pressure pasteurization process that eliminates pathogens and extends shelf life, without the use of artificial preservatives. “We prioritize taste and quality above anything else. Our unique farm-to-table approach ensures that every spoonful of GoVerden guacamole is packed with the freshest ingredients. You will taste the difference,” says Joyal.

Every GoVerden product starts with hand-scooped Hass avocados, grown in Michoacán, Mexico, the avocado capital of the world. This attention to detail results in a chunky yet creamy texture that is synonymous with homemade guacamole. For the consumer who values quality, flavor and freshness, GoVerden’s all-natural, non-GMO, ready-made guacamole and fresh avocado products are an ideal choice. Look out for GoVerden Guacamole in your local Walmart today, and in Whole Foods starting in June.

