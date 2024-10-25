GoVerden Opens New Headquarters in Plano, Texas and Doubles Staff

Plano, TX – GoVerden, a leading avocado supplier and maker of premium all-natural, ready-made guacamole, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new USA headquarters in Plano, Texas. This strategic move is designed to support the company’s rapid growth and enhance its ability to serve key markets across all of North America. The new office is located in the prestigious Legacy West development.

“We are pleased to establish our new home base in Plano. North Texas offers excellent travel connectivity within the US and to our key markets in Canada, Europe, and Mexico. This new office will enable us to better serve our distributors, partners, retailers, and suppliers, and to identify new opportunities to grow our brand”, says Rick Joyal, Vice President of North American Sales at GoVerden.

The new headquarters has allowed GoVerden to double the size of its staff. This expansion is a direct response to the company’s impressive double-digit growth over the past three years and the increasing demand for its products. “We have been adding more points of distribution across North America for our own branded guacamole and doubling our efforts to support growth in the Foodservice Channel,” Joyal explained. “The new headquarters is essential to continue this momentum and to reach more customers as we expand our product offerings.”

GoVerden is owned by three of the largest avocado growers in Michoacán, Mexico, the avocado capital of the world. Although the company was founded in 2018, the family farming operations date back more than three decades, boasting a rich history of producing avocados for both the fresh and processed markets. Every GoVerden product starts with hand-scooped Hass avocados which results in a chunky yet creamy texture that is synonymous with homemade guacamole. All ready-made guacamole and fresh avocado products are preservative-free and made only with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. For a more information about GoVerden visit www.goverden.com