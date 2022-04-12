Governor Abbott: Reconsider State DPS Produce Inspections to Help Feed Texas Families, Save Texas Jobs

Over $9 billion dollars’ worth of produce is traded through Texas, but unfortunately the recent rule “Texas Border Truck Inspection Enforcement Action” has severely impacted the economy of Texas and livelihood of thousands of workers.

The state Department of Public Safety inspections are repetitive, and so far are resulting in damage to millions of dollars of perishable fresh produce each day, according to the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA), which is engaging with allied groups in an attempt to resolve the delays involving fresh produce shipments. The FPAA addressed the attached letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“We agree that safety and security are paramount, which is why the inspections of commercial trucks by U.S. Customs and Border Protection are considered to be the best in the world,” said FPAA President Lance Jungmeyer. “Texas has some of the most secure Commercial Ports of Entry anywhere along the U.S. border. Officers use sophisticated technology to see through the trailers and catch illicit cargo and prevent human smuggling.”

“For the sake of the many American families and especially those in Texas who are counting on healthful fresh fruits and vegetables for the Easter Holiday, and on behalf of Texas businesses who not only are employers but also keep the economy of the state going, we ask you to reconsider the state Department of Public Safety inspections of fresh produce trucks occurring in Texas ports of entry,” FPAA stated in a letter addressed to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in the growth, harvest, marketing, import, and distribution of produce.