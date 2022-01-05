G&R Farms Announces Second Annual Season of Giving Campaign

GLENVILLE, GA.: Back by popular demand, G&R Farms brings back its “Season of Giving” retail promotion for its sophomore year. In 2020, the third-generation family farm in Southeast Georgia helped donate over $22,000 during the holiday season.

From November through December, participating retailers will choose their charity or food bank partner of choice within their communities. There are no limitations: these can be existing or new partners. In-store associates will help shoppers understand how their purchase supports their community while G&R Farms donates a portion of proceeds from all Peruvian onions sold during the promotion period.

Leading up to and during the promotion, G&R Farms will provide secondary display bins for in-store displays, POS materials and specially marked packaging, Additionally, retailers will count with consumer PR, including in-market media and social media promotion. G&R will also handle all coordination and promotion with the charity partner to streamline the process and make it as easy as possible for retailers.

In a survey by Futerra, 96% of consumers polled said they believe their choices about what they buy can make a difference and 88% of consumers want brands to help them do that. As a family owned, values-driven business, G&R Farms believes they have a responsibility to give back. With retail partners all across the country, they see and hear of great needs near and far.

“Our retail partners are in the best position to identify those community needs and facilitate bringing attention to them and making a difference,” said Walt Dasher vice president of G&R Farms. “It is then our responsibility to help consumers who want to give back into one effort and bring the most good.”

For more information, contact Walt Dasher. G&R Farms is proud to support charities throughout the year including the FFA, United Way and Feeding America.

About G&R Farms

As a third-generation family farm, G&R Farms began in Southeast Georgia with a small farm in 1945. Today, the organization has grown to over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a main focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsonions.com.