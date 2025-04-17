G&R Farms Celebrates 80 Years of Sweet Success

Third-Generation Vidalia Grower Honors Eight Decades of Flavor, Family, and Forward-Thinking Farming

Glennville, GA – G&R Farms, the industry-leading, third-generation Vidalia and Peruvian sweet onion grower in southeast Georgia, proudly celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2025, honoring eight decades of dedication to farming excellence, family values, and community roots. The milestone was marked with a special celebration for employees, paying tribute to the people who have been the foundation of the farm’s enduring success.

Founded in 1945 by Walter Dasher, G&R Farms began as a modest family operation with a simple mission: grow the best-tasting onions possible. Over the years, through hard work, perseverance, and a deep respect for the land, the farm grew steadily, becoming a trusted name in sweet onions. Today, under the leadership of third-generation CEO Blake Dasher, G&R Farms continues to be guided by the same principles that started it all: hard work, integrity, and putting people first.

“Our longevity is a testament to staying true to our roots while always working to improve,” said Blake Dasher. “We’re proud to still be family-owned and operated after all these years. Many of our employees have been with us for decades—they are more than team members, they are family. Celebrating this milestone together with them made it even more meaningful.”

The April 8th event was a time of reflection, celebration, and gratitude. In honor of the nostalgia invoked, the party decor reverted to past iterations of company branding. Employees gathered to share memories, recognize achievements, and look ahead to the future. It served as a reminder that the success of G&R Farms is built not just on farming expertise, but on strong relationships and a deep commitment to community.

In the midst of celebrating the past and its anniversary, G&R Farms also looks to the future. The company remains dedicated to continuous improvement through seed trials, sustainability efforts, innovative farming practices, and supporting the next generation of agricultural leaders through its Growing America’s Farmers program.

As G&R Farms celebrates this major milestone, one thing is clear: the commitment to quality, people, and progress that started 80 years ago is still what drives the farm today. With a legacy deeply rooted in family, farming, and stewardship, G&R Farms looks forward to continuing its story for generations to come.

“This isn’t just our history,” Dasher said. “It’s our future, too. We’re proud of what we’ve built, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.”

About G&R Farms

As a third-generation family farm, G&R Farms began in Southeast Georgia with a small farm in 1945. Today, the organization has grown to over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a main focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing, and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsonions.com.