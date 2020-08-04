G&R Farms Celebrates Company Milestone with September Consumer Marketing Campaign

Glennville, GA – G&R Farms is celebrating their 75th Anniversary with a new consumer marketing campaign promoting their family’s legacy along with their sweet onions from Peru. The campaign will feature G&R’s rich history and heritage along with their focus on sustainability with their recent Rainforest Alliance certification.

Set to launch during the month of September, the campaign includes a newly design bin, POS materials, public relations and social media activities. A downloadable favorite family recipes booklet will be featured on Facebook along with weekly give-a-ways. Historical family photos and video footage will be displayed across all social media channels educating consumers about the company’s history and heritage.

G&R Farms began as a small family farm in 1945 owned by Walter L. Dasher. From those humble roots, the organization has evolved across four generations and expanded to include over 5,000 acres that encompass several commodities with a primary focus on sweet onions. “We’ve been growing, packing, marketing and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades,” said Walt Dasher, Vice President of G&R Farms. “My grandfather was one of the original pioneers that helped with the development and growth of Vidalia® onions. We’re continuing this tradition as we focus on perfecting the quality and flavor of our year-round onions while doing our part to protect the environment.”

G&R Farms will begin importing sweet onions from Peru in July this year due to a shortened Vidalia season. The company started shipping a small supply of onions from Peru in 2009 and in just ten years, it’s grown to over 44 million pounds in 2019. “We’ve continued to incorporate our strict quality-control standards into our Peruvian sweet onion program which has resulted in such high-demand and consistent, premium quality. But we’re most proud to display the Rainforest Alliance logo on our bin, POS and packaging which lets shoppers know our family farm is dedicated to sustainability and ensuring the health and well-being of our farmworkers in Peru,” remarked Dasher.

The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization that works to conserve biodiversity and promote the rights and welfare of workers, their families and communities. Farms that meet comprehensive standards for sustainability earn the Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal.

Dasher continued, “Although, much has changed over the years, the cornerstone of our business which is rooted in honesty and integrity has remained the same. We’re proud of this legacy as we look forward to an even brighter future.”

