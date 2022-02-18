G&R Farms Continues Charitable Giving

GLENVILLE, Ga. – During the months of November & December, G&R Farms partnered with five regional and national retail operators throughout the United States to raise over $13,000 in donations for seven local charities and food banks throughout the U.S thanks to their second annual Seasons of Giving promotional campaign.

G&R Farms works with participating retailers who choose their charity or food bank partner of choice within their communities and G&R Farms donates a portion of proceeds from all Peruvian onions sold during the promotion period at that retailer.

“We started our Seasons of Giving program during the early days of the pandemic because we saw the need, but we recognize the need remains,” commented Dasher, vice president of G&R Farms. He continued, “Feeding America projects that more than 42 million people in the U.S. experience food insecurity and one in seven Americans will use the more than 60,000 food pantries throughout the U.S., showing us the critical need to support our neighbors.”

As a third-generation family farm, G&R takes their responsibility as an industry leader seriously and makes it a priority to give back. Seasons of Giving, along with their spring/summer Growing America’s Farmer campaign collectively raised more than $101,000 during the 2021 fiscal year to support community food organizations, as well as provide grants and scholarships to the next generation of food producers.

Dasher closed by saying, “At G&R, we have been lucky to grow our business and the least we can do is give back to the communities where we are supported. Together we can build a more secure food economy if we all do our part.”

# # #

About G&R Farms

As a third-generation family farm, G&R Farms began in Southeast Georgia with a small farm in 1945. Today, the organization has grown to over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsonions.com.