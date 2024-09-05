G&R Farms Continues its Commitment to the Next Generation of Ag Leaders

Raises Over $43K for FFA Students Through the Growing America’s Farmers Program

GLENNVILLE, GA – Year-round sweet onion grower and supplier G&R Farms is celebrating another successful season of its Growing America’s Farmers (GAF) program raising over $43K during the Vidalia onion season to provide scholarships and grants for agriculture students in the National FFA program.

This year’s success adds to a 9-year total of nearly $450,000 total dollars raised with more than a dozen states receiving grant dollars. The program garnered support from and partnered with eight regional and national retailers to help raise awareness of the men and women who grow our food and the future ag leaders who will carry the torch.

The commitment of G&R Farms and participants to this initiative reflects the food supply chain’s dedication to cultivating young talent and securing the future of the farming and ranching industry. “We’re thrilled to celebrate another successful year of our Growing America’s Farmers program,” declared Blake Dasher, CEO of G&R Farms. “Investing in the education and future of these young farmers is essential to sustaining the roots that put food on the tables of every American.”

G&R Farms deeply values the Growing Americas Farmers program. The company first established the program in 2015, to invest in the future of agriculture by providing financial support and training to FFA students, helping them achieve their educational and career aspirations in production agriculture.

Dasher continued, “We are incredibly proud of the impact our Growing America’s Farmers program has made over the years. Investing in the education and future of these young farmers is essential to sustaining our agricultural heritage and ensuring the continued success of the industry we hold dear, and the funds will help empower the next generation of farmers and ranchers letting them know their work and career choice is valued.”

For more information about G&R Farms or Growing America’s Farmers program, please visit us at https://grfarms.com/ or https://growingamericasfarmers.com/.

About G&R Farms

As a third-generation family farm, G&R Farms began in Southeast Georgia with a small farm in 1945. Today, the organization has grown to over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsonions.com.