G&R Farms Launches New Annual Season of Giving Promotion to Raise Funds for Participating Retailers’ Local Communities

Glennville, GA – In an effort to give back during the holiday season, G&R Farms has partnered with Costco and Schnucks Supermarkets in a new annual promotion entitled “Season of Giving.” The organization has pledged to give a predetermined dollar amount based on the number of boxes shipped to the retailers during the timeframe of the promotion and each retailer was given the option of selecting their own local charity. G&R Farms grows, packs and ships a year-round supply of sweet onions from Georgia and Peru.

“We have been blessed with an increased demand of our sweet onions this year while so many Americans have suffered personal and financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, we felt compelled to offer support and give back to the communities we serve,” stated Walt Dasher, Vice President of G&R Farms.

The promotion launched with Costco’s Texas Division on November 16 and will run through December 31. The funds raised will benefit the local United Way subsidiaries in the Costco Texas’ markets. As the world’s largest privately funded non-profit, United Way provides health, education and financial stability to the 1,800 communities they serve in the U.S. and worldwide. A sticker will highlight the promotion on all sweet onion bags and G&R Farms will conduct PR and social media activities.

For Schnucks, the Season of Giving campaign will begin December 1 through December 31 and will benefit Operation Food Search (OFS) who is committed to providing immediate food assistance to those in need. Both OFS and Schnucks are headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. OFS distributes more than 35 million dollars’ worth of food and necessities to 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties and in the city of St. Louis. The promotion will include a new secondary merchandising display, tear-off pad, stickers on all sweet onion bags along with PR and social media activities.

“When we started working with the United Way and Operation Food Search, we realized what a huge difference they are making for so many people in need especially during these very difficult times. That’s when we decided to make this an annual event. Our goal is to increase the size and scope of the Season of Giving promotion each year,” remarked Dasher.

About G&R Farms

As a third-generation family farm, G&R Farms began in Southeast Georgia with a small farm in 1945. Today, the organization has grown to over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a main focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsonions.com.