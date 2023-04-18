G&R Farms Rolls Out New Packaging With Vidalia Season

Glennville, GA – G&R Farms, a third generation, premier Vidalia Onion grower in southeast Georgia, has announced the debut of their redesigned packaging in coordination with the start of the 2023 Vidalia onion season. The moves aim to highlight the premium essence of their Vidalia onions and support retailers with increased sales.

The redesign presents an illustrated and fresh feel donning a striking new color palette, with an art like aesthetic. The packaging also continues to share valuable consumer information, and rich company history.

As consumers are flooded with new brands and products daily, G&R Farms set a goal to look different and unexpected in the traditional onion set and create an impulse moment that gets consumers to stop, look and ultimately purchase.

“At G&R, we might be a traditional company, but we also are dedicated to innovation in all areas of our business, including marketing. We want to stay relevant and meet our customers where they are,” remarked Blake Dasher, CEO of G&R Farms. “We know our packaging is a break from the industry norm, but we also believe it strikes a softer visual brand look that appeals to a broad range of shoppers.” Dasher concluded, “As the Vidalia season gets underway and consumers get ready for their first bite of the onions they ask for by name, it’s only fitting that our new brand is there to greet them.”

The new brand look will be available on all package sizes for both conventional and organic Vidalia onions and will also be available year-round on Peruvian onions starting in the fall.

About G&R Farms

As a third-generation family farm, G&R Farms began in Southeast Georgia with a small farm in 1945. Today, the organization has grown to over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing, and shipping sweet onions for nearly eight decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsonions.com.