G&R Farms Unveils Newly Designed Vidalia Onion Packaging

Glennville, GA – G&R Farms has redesigned their Vidalia onion bag, box and bin packaging in keeping with the company’s new brand image. The consumer-friendly design includes new photography showcasing the third-generation family farm along with their Grown with Passion, Served with Pride tagline. The organization is a leader in providing year-round sweet onions from Georgia and Peru.

“We’re proud of our roots and our long history with sweet onions,” said Walt Dasher, Vice President of G&R Farms. “My grandfather, Walter L. Dasher, was one of the pioneers who helped put Vidalia onions on the map as a widely popular brand. The new look has provided us with an opportunity to tell our story especially on our new Vidalia bag packaging.”

The back of the bag features information for consumers to download a free recipe booklet from the G&R Farms website entitled “Taste the Memories.” The e-book highlights the family’s history, features their tried-and-true recipes throughout the years and provides information on how to store and prepare sweet onions.

G&R Farms averages over 1,500 acres of Vidalia onions each year and has also expanded their certified organic acreage. “Our organic Vidalia bag packaging has a similar look with a different color palate so shoppers can easily distinguish this on the shelf,” remarked Dasher. “We also highlight our sustainability efforts on the back of this bag since consumers who purchase organic produce also tend to purchase eco-friendly products. We’re proud of our sustainability program. Our goal is to protect the environment for future generations while ensuring the health and well-being of our farmworkers.”

The new packaging will be in-stores at the end of April. For more information, visit GRFarmsOnions.com.

About G&R Farms

As a third-generation family farm, G&R Farms began in Southeast Georgia with a small farm in 1945. Today, the organization has grown to over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a main focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsonions.com.