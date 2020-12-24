Grab a Boost of Blue Industry Resource Hub

USHBC’s new strategic positioning and call to action, Grab a Boost of Blue, coupled with smart promotions throughout the year, is designed to tap into consumers’ passion for blueberries to inspire and motivate them to enjoy more of the fruit they love, in more ways and more often!

What makes this new strategic positioning effective in garnering attention and increasing demand?

GRAB = Motivates a strong call to action (easy, versatile, durable, convenient).

A BOOST = Promotes energy, health, great taste.

OF BLUE = Captures the unique blue color that’s a visual feast for the eyes and pops off the plate!

