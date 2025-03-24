Grant J. Hunt Company Welcomes Produce Industry Veteran Paul Divis to Sales and Marketing Team

OAKLAND, CA – The Grant J. Hunt Company, a trusted name in fresh produce since 1934, is excited to announce the addition of Paul Divis, a seasoned produce industry professional, to its sales and marketing team.

Divis hails from Central Washington, where he grew up in a well-established agricultural family farming apples, pears, and cherries. After graduating from Washington State University, he explored various career paths before discovering his true passion for agriculture. His journey began with a quality control role at Chelan Fresh, where he gained invaluable expertise in apple, pear, and cherry quality. He then transitioned into sales, where he spent 13 years building a successful career, including the last five years managing his own account base.

Bringing over 14 years of hands-on agricultural experience, Divis is eager to broaden his expertise beyond tree fruit. At Grant J. Hunt Company, he will market the company’s full portfolio, which includes potatoes, onions, berries, melons, citrus, and other fresh produce, while continuing to leverage his deep knowledge of apples, pears, and cherries.

Divis expressed his enthusiasm for the industry, stating: “Agricultural sales and marketing is far more personal than I ever expected. I love my customers—their energy keeps me going. When I first started selling, I was surprised by the depth of relationships you develop with buyers across the nation. We’re not just selling produce; we’re working to help increase fresh produce consumption every day. It’s a challenge I truly enjoy.”

Sal Rizzo, General Manager of Grant J. Hunt Company, shared his excitement about the new addition: “We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the team. It’s always great to see younger generations bringing their passion and enthusiasm to the produce industry, embracing the opportunities it offers.”

The Grant J. Hunt Company would also like to take a moment to recognize Sal Rizzo, who celebrated his 45th anniversary with the company this March. As the current General Manager, Sal’s passion for the fresh produce industry continues to thrive. Even 45 years in, he remains as eager to help growers and the sales team as he was on day one.

Divis resides in the remote lakeside town of Stehekin, WA, home to only about 75 full-time residents and accessible only by ferry or plane. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoys boating, hiking, hunting, and winter sports. His favorite apple? The Cosmic Crisp.

About the Grant J. Hunt Company

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Oakland, CA, the Grant J. Hunt Company has offices in Washington State and specializes in marketing a diverse range of fresh produce. Their key product offerings include apples, pears, cherries, potatoes, onions, berries, citrus, melons, and more, providing year-round solutions to the produce industry throughout North America.

For more information, visit grantjhunt.com.