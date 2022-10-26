Grapeman Farms Utilizes Hazel Tech to Help Ensure Premium Table Grape Quality

CHICAGO, IL – Bakersfield, CA-based, Grapeman Farms (Grapeman) announces its partnership with Chicago-based shelf-life extension tech developer, Hazel Technologies. As a leading U.S. table grape grower with global import programs from Peru, Chile, and Mexico, Grapeman continues to uphold its reputation for consistent, year-round, delivery of quality fruit to the U.S.’ largest retailers. Grapeman focuses on new technology and innovation in the table grape category to maintain their quality standard. Hazel Technologies’ Hazel 100TM product, is scientifically and commercially proven to protect green color and prevent dehydration of table grape stems following shipping and cold storage.

Grapeman Farms was founded almost 50 years ago in Bakersfield, CA. Since then, it has expanded its supply network along most of the western hemisphere and prioritized investment in the best people, processes, and facilities. As a result, Grapeman is now trusted by 7 of the country’s top 10 largest retail grocers to grow and source dependable, high-quality and -flavor grapes — 52 weeks per year. In commercial trials with Hazel 100, Grapeman found the usage of the technology protected stem quality across multiple different table grape varieties and colors.

Jared Lane, VP of Marketing at Grapeman explains, “as an operation that supplies 365 days a year, long-term storage, either domestic or in import/export, is core to our business and something that we’re really good at. But regardless of how well you handle the fruit during storage or how great it tastes, stems have a tendency to dehydrate over time, which makes the grapes look less appetizing and less fresh. With Hazel 100, we’ve found that our stems stay green and fresh longer. The longer they’re in storage, the more you see the results.”

Working with a team and brand like Grapeman is important to Hazel. “Grapeman has a great product; working with them to keep quality levels high is rewarding. The ‘eating experience’ is typically centered around taste and texture. That said, consumers want to see that the fruit looks visually fresh before they ever take a bite. Hazel 100 has been a game changer for grape growers and retailers and has given them a whole new ability to elevate that ‘experience’ by keeping the stems vibrant and beautiful. High quality stems translate to more sales and profits, and less food waste.” said Stacy Lessel, PNW Account Executive at Hazel Technologies.

Visit Hazel Technologies at the 2022 Global Produce & Floral Show, Booth #1256.

OCT 27-29, 2022 – ORLANDO, FL

###

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 300 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patented and patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Grapeman Farms:

Founded in 1974, Grapeman Farms’ vineyards are located in the Southern San Joaquin Valley, where they proudly own and operate two state of the art distribution facilities in Bakersfield, California.

As the industry evolved over the last 50 years so did Grapeman Farms. Based on the needs of their customers, Grapeman has developed into a year-round supplier of the finest table grapes grown throughout the Americas. Along with having sales and customer service offices in Philadelphia, PA – Nogales, AZ and Bakersfield, CA, Grapeman has formed an expansive, international network of partnership growers which enable them to ship fresh table grapes throughout the entire year.