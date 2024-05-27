Green Life Farms Enhances Sustainability Profile with Redesigned Packaging

Company introduces “peel and reseal” packaging for certain products

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Green Life Farms, the leading controlled-environment agriculture grower in the Southeast U.S., proudly announces the launch of its new packaging, featuring a “peel and reseal” container style for its Sandwich Leaf and Butter Leaf, along with updated label designs for all products. All Green Life Farms packaging is made from 100% PET recyclable plastic which reflects the company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and environmental sustainability. By prioritizing sustainable packaging options, Green Life Farms aims to minimize its environmental impact without compromising on its product integrity.

The new design, developed by Green Life Farms’ dedicated team of experts, utilizes 40% less plastic while extending produce shelf life. This advancement reduces environmental impact and minimizes food waste. In tandem with the development of the new container, Green Life Farms also revamped its label design. The result is a sleek and modern design that highlights the flavor, freshness, and locally grown benefits of Green Life Farms products.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our new packaging design,” said Sarah Boone, Director of Marketing at Green Life Farms. “We are confident that our customers will love not only the new look but also the functionality of the new packaging, which enhances the freshness and flavor of our Florida-grown greens.”

Green Life Farms’ dedication to automation, environmental sustainability, and cost-efficiency is evident in every aspect of its operations. The introduction of this new packaging is just one example of the company’s ongoing efforts to innovate and lead the way in sustainable agriculture. By reducing plastic usage, extending shelf life, and ensuring recyclability, Green Life Farms is making strides as an industry leader within the controlled agriculture industry.

About Green Life Farms

Green Life Farms operates state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouses in Lake Worth and Punta Gorda, Florida. By incorporating agriculture with technology and focusing on food safety and local delivery, Green Life Farms provides consumers with fresh, tasty, and clean greens that are good for their bodies, families, communities, and planet. For more information about Green Life Farms, visit GreenLifeFarms.ag.