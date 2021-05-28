Green Life Farms Products Now Available in Nearly 300 Locations

LAKE CITY, Fla.–Green Life Farms announced that its products can now be purchased at nearly 300 locations across South Central Florida. Green Life Farms grows premium leafy greens in its innovative hydroponic greenhouse in Lake Worth, FL, with its second of eight planned locations currently under construction in Lake City, FL. The Lake City facility will expand Green Life Farms’ sales territory into Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Tallahassee.

Currently, Green Life Farms products, which include Butterhead Lettuce, Baby Arugula, Baby Kale, Baby Romaine and Farmer’s Blend, are available in grocery stores and restaurants from Palm Beach to Miami and beyond. A major regional grocer ships Green Life Farms products to 270 stores via its local distribution center. Grocery locations also include a variety of specialty and boutique markets. In addition, Green Life Farms has partnered with one of the largest meal delivery services in the U.S. to serve its customers across the Southeast.

“Green Life Farms is delighted to work with our retail partners to provide fresh, clean, locally-grown leafy greens to South Florida customers,” said Greg Graft, Head Grower, Green Life Farms. “We are pleased to work with companies that share our principles of reducing waste, improving customer value and providing quality products to our neighbors who buy them.”

Green Life Farms clean greens are available in Okeechobee, Saint Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties – spanning from Jupiter to the Florida Keys.

Green Life Farms’ process combines technology with agricultural best practices to grow premium leafy greens with a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Its flavorful produce is cultivated without soil in clean, nutrient-rich oxygenated water, using natural sunlight and airflow in state-of-the-art greenhouses. Greens are harvested and packaged in a controlled environment to create the cleanest produce year-round and delivered locally to ensure premium freshness and a small carbon footprint.

About Green Life Farms

Green Life Farms operates a 100,000 square foot state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouse in Lake Worth Florida, with seven additional facilities in development, permitting, and engineering for an additional 2.8 million in square feet of greenhouses with more future expansion planned. By incorporating agriculture with technology, Green Life Farms provides consumers with premium-quality, fresh, local, flavorful and clean leafy greens that are good for their bodies, families, communities and planet – year-round. For more information about Green Life Farms, visit GreenLifeFarms.ag.