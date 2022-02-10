Green Life Farms Supplies Herbs, Leafy Greens to Farmer Joe’s Market

PUNTA GORDA, Fla.–Green Life Farms has added Farmer Joe’s, a brand-new 55,000 square foot market in Cape Coral, FL to its long list of retail partners. Farmer Joe’s is the first Florida location to carry all 11 of Green Life Farms’ herb varieties, along with its baby leafy greens and Butterhead Lettuce. Green Life Farms’ products are prominently featured in Farmer Joe’s 13,000 square foot produce section.

Green Life Farms hydroponically grows basil, chives, cilantro, dill, mint, parsley, oregano, rosemary, sage, tarragon and thyme at its Punta Gorda, FL farm. Living herbs are sold in grocery stores in individual pots and are also bagged for sale to a meal-kit delivery company under a long-term contract. All Green Life Farms products are grown using non-GMO seeds, using efficient hydroponic systems that require 90% less water than conventional farming, and no pesticides. With two operating farms in Lake Worth and Punta Gorda, FL, and another under construction in Lake City, FL, Green Life Farms is rapidly expanding to 13 planned locations across the Southeast U.S.

Farmer Joe’s is a new 55,000 square foot grocery store which opened last week in Cape Coral, FL. The store features one of the largest produce departments in the state and purchases the majority of its produce locally. Farmer Joe’s is an independent family owned and operated grocery store.

“Green Life Farms is proud to partner with Farmer Joe’s,” said Mike Ferree, Vice President, Green Life Farms. “Their focus on locally-sourced produce, combined with outstanding customer service and a family-friendly atmosphere echo the Green Life Farms mission to provide customers with products that are good for their bodies, families, communities, and planet.”

In addition to Farmer Joe’s, Green Life Farms sells products at more than 300 grocery stores and restaurants from Palm Beach to Miami and beyond, including some international locations. Beyond herbs, Green Life Farms product offerings include Butterhead Lettuce, Baby Romaine, Baby Arugula, Baby Kale, and Farmer’s Blend.

Green Life Farms’ process combines technology with agricultural best practices to grow premium leafy greens with a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Its flavorful produce is cultivated in clean, nutrient-rich oxygenated water in state-of-the-art greenhouses. Greens are harvested and packaged in a controlled environment to create the cleanest produce year-round and delivered locally to ensure premium freshness and a small carbon footprint.

About Green Life Farms

Green Life Farms operates state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouses in Lake Worth and Punta Gorda, Florida. Another 11 additional facilities are currently in construction or development, for a total of 5.2 million square feet of greenhouses planned. By incorporating agriculture with technology, Green Life Farms provides consumers with premium-quality, fresh, local, flavorful and clean leafy greens that are good for their bodies, families, communities and planet – year-round. For more information about Green Life Farms, visit GreenLifeFarms.ag.