Greenhouse Pro Kevin Batt joins Oppy

VANCOUVER, B.C. — With over 22 years’ experience in the industry, Kevin Batt returns to the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce as its category director of greenhouse after over a decade.

From 2002 to 2010, Batt helped shape Oppy’s greenhouse program from ground zero, now, nearly 12 years later, he is back in the driver’s seat after honing his greenhouse expertise at BC Hot House Foods Inc. and Longvine Growing Co.

“We’re excited to have Kevin back and look forward to the growth he’ll undoubtedly influence,” said Vice President of Categories and Strategy Jason Fung. “With his background inside and outside Oppy, he’s the perfect person to inject some fresh energy into this flourishing category. From both an experience and culture standpoint, Kevin has all values and service levels that align with Oppy in spades. That’s what made it such an easy decision.”

In recent years, organic and conventional greenhouse volumes have dramatically increased in peppers, tomatoes and long English cucumbers including from Oppy’s acclaimed brands Divemex, OriginO and Perpetual Vegetable Co. In addition to its fully-automated, high-density vertical growing system of leafy greens from the UP Vertical Farms brand to debut this fall.

“Our greenhouse category is in growth mode. We look forward to continuing to build our programs and product offerings at retail, and delivering on the expect the world from us promise every step of the way,” Fung shared.

Having joined on June 6, Batt said, “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come back to such a great organization. It’s been really exciting to entrench myself into something I’m familiar with, and discover how it’s grown and evolved over a dozen years. I’m honored to be a part of the Oppy team again.”

Executive Director of Greenhouse and Canadian Category Development Aaron Quon and Battt will be working together hand-in-hand.

