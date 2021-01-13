Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet Expands Management Team Welcoming Amy Gates

Leading produce marketer Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet kicks off the year welcoming Amy Gates as Vice President. Amy has been in the produce business for over 21 years and initially will focus on implementing a new ERP and WMS computer systems (given her IT experience) and then will be very active in all facets of the business going forward.

Amy’s vast experience in the produce industry started at Famous Software (for five years) after graduating from college in California. Afterwards, she joined the team at Frontera Produce for 16 years, beginning in operations and advanced to being the President and Senior Executive. This underlines her commitment as she is purpose driven and a passionate leader. “Through strategic planning and development Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet has stayed at the forefront of this dynamic industry, continuing its success under the leadership of Mayda Sotomayor. I am excited to work for an innovative company that is looking to the future while being grounded in Florida’s rich citrus history.” stated Amy.

“Amy will enhance the company’s progressive growth with her experience and knowledge. She will be an instrumental part of our Management Team and look forward to the energy and talent she will bring to our company.” says Mayda Sotomayor, CEO of Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet.

About Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet

Seald Sweet was founded in 1909 as a Florida citrus grower cooperative. In 1998, Seald Sweet merged with Greenyard, transforming the company into Greenyard USA, a global marketer through their international network of companies.

Today Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet is a leading supplier of the citrus category, grapes, apples, pears, avocados, vegetables and more through their global network of companies and partners.

Greenyard’s vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit and vegetables at any moment, easily, quickly and pleasurably, whilst fostering nature. With around 9,000 employees operating in 23 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people and customer and supplier relationships, as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth around € 4 billion per annum.

www.greenyardusa.com