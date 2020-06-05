Greenyard USA/ Seald Sweet Partners with Food Lion to Donate Meals

Vero Beach FL USA – Greenyard USA/ Seald Sweet is extremely proud to be participating in Food Lion’s “Summers Without Hunger” Campaign. Starting today, Food Lion customers will have the opportunity to make a much needed difference in their neighbors’ lives by making a $5 donation to Feeding America® and its 30 regional food banks located across Food Lion’s service area. The campaign is supported by Seald Sweet (the only fresh produce company participating) and other five major suppliers to Food Lion who will each donate up to 250,000 units of product to help fight hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.

The first shipment of Seald Sweet’s clementines arrived June 2nd at Maryland Food Bank, delivered by TQL, who also donated the freight. The kickoff was held on June 3rd at 10 am, presented by the Food Lion Director of operations for Baltimore, Maryland Food Bank representative and Steve Marinello, V.P. of Greenyard Logistics. Everyone attending followed the safety protocol and remained socially distanced throughout the event.

When Food Lion presented this campaign, the need to support children and their families was essential. Now, since COVID -19, the need for fresh food has never been greater. Making fresh fruit and vegetables available to children is vital to providing nutritious, healthy, and delicious meals and snacks, as well as good habits for a healthier future. “It is our mission as a company to promote a healthier future. Providing fresh fruit and vegetables to consumers, supporting communities in need are all very good reasons to go to work every day!” stated Steve Marinello, who was present at the launch of the campaign at Maryland Food Bank.

Local TV coverage: https://client.zignallabs.com

About Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet

Seald Sweet was founded in 1909 as a Florida citrus grower cooperative. In 1998, Seald Sweet merged with Greenyard, transforming the company into Greenyard USA, a global marketer through their international network of companies.

Today Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet is a leading supplier of the citrus category, grapes, apples, pears, avocados, and more through their global network of companies and partners.

Greenyard’s global vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit & vegetables at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, whilst fostering nature. With more than 9,000 employees operating in 25 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people and key customer and supplier relationships as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth ca. € 4 billion per annum. www.GreenyardUSA.com

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and MidAtlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com