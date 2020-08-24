Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet Reports Industry Veteran Michael Walsh SR to Retire

Vero Beach FL USA – Leading produce marketer Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet will be saying farewell to Michael Walsh SR as he will be retiring at the end of this month. Michael joined the company as an Account Executive and brought a wealth of knowledge with him. “Michael has had a stellar sales career at Seald Sweet and it has been an honor having had him as part of our team. We are proud that he elected to finish his career at Seald Sweet, and only wish him the best” stated Mayda Sotomayor, Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet CEO.

Michael didn’t only make a positive impact at Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet, he has been involved in the produce industry for nearly 44 years with his career starting in the Philadelphia produce market (Procacci Brothers). He turned that experience into managing a few wellrespected grape, stone fruit and citrus companies (Unifrutti, Oppenheimer, Chiquita, Del Monte Fresh.)

“Seald Sweet has a great group of people, a nice mix of commodities, and a deep history in marketing fresh produce from around the world, I truly enjoyed my time working with them. Their global reach on sourcing is compelling.” expressed Michael. After his vast career, Michael plans to enjoy his family, especially his grandkids.

About Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet

Seald Sweet was founded in 1909 as a Florida citrus grower cooperative. In 1998, Seald Sweet merged with Greenyard, transforming the company into Greenyard USA, a global marketer through their international network of companies.

Today Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet is a leading supplier of the citrus category, grapes, apples, pears, avocados, vegetables and more through their global network of companies and partners.

Greenyard’s vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit & vegetables at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, whilst fostering nature. With 8,500 employees operating in 24 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people and key customer and supplier relationships as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth ca. € 4 billion per annum. www.greenyardusa.com