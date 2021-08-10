Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet Unveils New Sustainable Packaging for Grapes

Nowadays, sustainability is a major focus throughout the food supply chain and in the packaging realm, recent research shows that consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable packaging and are actively looking for recyclable materials prior to purchasing products. Greenyard wants to make lives healthier and continuously improve the products and processes in order to meet the customer needs, in an innovative and sustainable way. Committed to being a champion of our environment, Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet has developed a sustainable alternative to replace plastic clamshells: The “EcoBox”.

The “EcoBox” is a moisture resistant, very sturdy high graphic box that is created with clay coated recyclable paperboard, which reduces the use of plastic by 100%. This packaging solution ensures breathability of the product, while allowing consumers to see the excellent quality of the fruit.

“We noticed the need to develop a new eco-friendly clamshell and took action proactively, we wanted to offer retailers an innovative packaging that was aligned to their sustainable goals.” said Rob Anderholt, Grape Commodity Manager. “We have tested the 1 lb. ‘EcoBox’ this season on grapes and the results were very positive. We are looking forward to implementing this design for our next season and then extending it to other commodities.” added Helena Fernandez Irastorza, Marketing Coordinator.

Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet makes every effort to be aligned with consumer trends, retailers’ requests, and environmental needs. With that, the company continues to design packaging with ‘eco-friendly’ alternatives. Testing is not only being done on grapes, but Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet is also testing a more sustainable ‘film’, which reduces plastic for bagged citrus. That aligns with Greenyard corporate sustainability commitment: “by 2025, we want 100% of our consumer packaging to be recyclable”. “We are looking to creating a healthier future for all of us, not only by sourcing high quality produce but also by creating a healthier environment.” states Mayda Sotomayor, CEO of Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet.

About Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet

Seald Sweet was founded in 1909 as a Florida citrus grower cooperative. In 1998, the group that nowadays is Greenyard, acquired Seald Sweet, transforming the company into Greenyard USA. Today Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet is a leading supplier of the citrus category, grapes, pears, avocados, lychees, vegetables and more through their global network of companies and partners.

Greenyard’s vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit & vegetables at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, while fostering nature. With 9,000 employees operating in 19 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people and key customer and supplier relationships as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth ca. € 4 billion per annum.www.greenyardusa.com