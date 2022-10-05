This fall, Grimmway Farms will complete its second Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. While Grimmway has been an industry leader in responsible farming and business practices for more than five decades, Grimmway president and chief executive Jeff Huckaby likens the company’s formalized ESG reporting efforts to a “journey that’s never complete,” as new challenges inevitably emerge, and new technologies, perspectives and information evolve.

Huckaby explains the issues and goals inherent in the ESG movement and reporting are at the forefront of all the company’s decisions and actions, one way or another. “We know that what’s best for the Earth is also the best way to farm,” he says. “That respect for the environment sustains not only our land, but the jobs of our thousands of team members. We have always managed our business for the benefit of people and the planet, because we understand that’s at the heart of being a successful company.”

Grimmway’s commitment to sustainable business practices has been “baked in” to the company’s business plans and management structure. In 2021, Grimmway named Sara Oliver to the position of chief people officer, with ultimate responsibility over Grimmway’s ESG program. Oliver and her team also oversee the development of the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, as well as talent development and training. Dana Brennan, Grimmway’s vice president of external affairs and corporate responsibility, coordinates companywide ESG reporting and works closely with media, industry associations, community groups and government officials, since Grimmway views them as vital partners in achieving the company’s ESG goals.

