Grimmway Farms Launches Carrot Fries Air Fryer Kits

Grimmway Farms, one of the world’s largest suppliers of carrots, is launching its newest innovation, Carrot Fries Air Fryer Kits. The new product line is the first carrot air fryer product on the market and will include two delicious flavors that perfectly complement the sweet, earthy flavor of carrots: Mediterranean Herb and Chipotle Maple.

In 2024, Circana estimated that roughly two-thirds of households own an air fryer and ranked the device as the fourth most popular cooking appliance behind the stove top, microwave, and oven. As the popularity of the air fryer continues to rise, Grimmway recognized the opportunity to create the new retail kit to offer a convenient, healthy, and delicious way to help shoppers increase their household’s vegetable consumption.

Designed with the time-strapped consumer in mind, each kit is complete with fresh double-crinkle carrot sticks, and pre-portioned oil, cornstarch, and seasoning packets to create crispy, golden carrot fries in the air fryer in under 20 minutes.

The 13-ounce retail kit provides four servings per package, and with only 60 calories per serving, the crispy carrot fries are ideal for an easy, healthy side dish or snack.

David Bright, Vice President of Marketing for Grimmway Farms, explained the inspiration for the Carrot Fries Air Fryer Kits: “Everyone loves french fries, so crispy on the outside and tender inside, but generally recognized as a guilty pleasure laden with fat and sodium. Our new Carrot Fries are a new take on this classic favorite, combining the subtle sweetness of carrots with our bold Chipotle Maple spice or zesty Mediterranean Herb spice. Both kits quickly and simply produce delicious and crispy, healthy fries with minimal fat from fresh carrots. Grimmway’s Carrot Fries are a great way to add another serving of vegetables that everyone in the household will enjoy.”