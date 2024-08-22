Grimmway Farms Launches I Love Baby Carrots Campaign Highlighting These Healthy, Tasty and Convenient Family Snacks

BAKERSFIELD, CA — Grimmway Farms, a global leader in fresh produce, is promoting the health and nutritional benefits of baby carrots in a nationwide campaign targeting grocery retailers and shoppers. The I Love Baby Carrots campaign runs through October and tells the multi-faceted story of baby carrots using social media, brand ambassadors, and local and trade media channels.

“Grimmway has been known for our delicious baby carrots since we first introduced them to the market nearly 30 years ago,” said Grimmway Farms Executive Vice President Eric Proffitt. “As the market leader in healthy, fresh produce, this campaign is an opportunity for us to help retailers tell the complete baby carrot story – from the inception of the category, to how they are grown and processed, to the convenience and nutritional benefits they offer to kids and families.”

Baby carrots have long been synonymous with eye health, but Proffitt noted there are several other proven benefits of these crunchy and versatile snacks, including increased antioxidant protection, reduced inflammation, and improved heart and skin health. In fact, research findings presented at the 2024 annual meeting of the American Society of Nutrition found that eating a single serving of baby carrots just three times a week can increase skin carotenoid levels by more than 10 percent.

“Generations of families have long enjoyed the health benefits and convenience of baby carrots, whether as lunchbox snacks, paired with dips, or incorporated into recipes,” Proffitt noted. “We’re excited to share all the reasons why even more shoppers should fall in love with them too.”

Shoppers are invited to follow #ILoveBabyCarrots on Instagram and tune into @grimmwayfarms Wednesdays through October 9, 2024.

About Grimmway Farms

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms traces its roots to a produce stand opened by the Grimm brothers in the early 1960s. Grimmway is a global produce leader and one of the largest producers of carrots. Grimmway supplies more than 65 organic, USA-grown crops and brands include Cal-Organic Farms and Bunny-Luv. Grimmway is committed to bringing fresh, healthy, and safe produce to communities around the world as it invests in, and cares for, the earth’s natural resources and its family of employees. For more information, explore the Grimmway Farms website.