Grimmway Recognizes Students Through Annual Scholarship Program

BAKERSFIELD, CA – Grimmway Farms is proud to award 64 college scholarships to recent high school graduates as part of its annual Rod and Bob Grimm Memorial Scholarship Program. Named for Grimmway’s founders, the program recognizes the superior academic performance of students who have a parent or guardian employed by the company.

“The opportunity to show appreciation for our employees by providing their children with educational support is truly its own reward,” said Brandon Grimm, Grower Relations Manager at Grimmway Farms and son of co-founder Bob Grimm. “We are inspired by these hardworking students and proud to help them succeed in their studies and beyond.”

This year’s scholarship recipients will attend a range of top-ranked schools, including Cal Poly Pomona, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Colgate University, Fresno State, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara. The scholarships, which are renewable for four years, are based on academic achievement and provide financial support for students attending two- and four-year colleges and universities. Applicants who exceed a grade point average of 3.5 receive a MacBook Pro laptop in addition to renewable scholarship funds.

“It is a privilege to continue our 23-year tradition of offering college scholarships to our employees’ children. We value the importance of education and are humbled to support these outstanding students in their college endeavors,” said Barbara Grimm Marshall, Founder and CEO of the Grimm Family Education Foundation and co-owner of Grimmway Farms.

Since the program was created in 1997, Grimmway has awarded more than 740 scholarships totaling over $2.15 million in funds. The company continues to expand the reach of support, this year awarding scholarships to California students in Kern, Riverside and Santa Barbara counties and a student in Washington.

