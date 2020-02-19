Grimmway Southeast Shipping Carrots & Organic Veg Through Spring

BAKERSFIELD, CA — Grimmway Farms, a global produce leader and the world’s largest producer of carrots, is providing customers with a regional solution through its Lake Park, GA processing facility currently shipping carrots and organic vegetables across the Southeast region and Eastern Seaboard. The California-based company is offering conventional and organic carrot products in addition to almost 20 varieties of organic vegetables.

“Cal-Organic is trialing a host of commodities in limited volumes from our Southeast growing region. For the first time, we’re offering an array of premium quality organic leafy greens, herbs, root vegetables and carrots and we plan to expand this regional planting next fall,” said Bob Borda, Vice President of Organic Sales at Grimmway Farms.

In addition to Cal-Organic vegetables, Grimmway is offering conventional and organic baby carrots as well as conventional and organic fresh, cello and jumbo carrots in a full range of pack sizes to suit customer needs. The company is also offering conventional and organic industrial peeled chunk carrots. Grimmway expects supply of organic vegetables and carrots to run through April with conventional carrot products loading through May.

Grimmway’s Lake Park facility provides a great option for regional customers. “We are pleased to provide our partners with faster shipping times and fresh, local produce during this season of regional availability,” added Eric Proffitt, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Grimmway.

Grimmway is loading carrots and organic vegetables from the Lake Park facility Monday through Saturday from 7am to 11:30pm and on Sundays from 10am to 3pm (EST) by appointment only. To place an order, please contact a sales representative at 661-845-9435. To book a loading appointment, please call 866-328-6867.

About Grimmway Farms

Family-owned and headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms traces its roots to a produce stand opened by the Grimm brothers in the early 1960s. Grimmway is a global produce leader and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway supplies more than 65 organic, USA-grown crops and brands include Cal-Organic Farms and Bunny-Luv. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices and preserving natural resources for future generations. For more information, visit www.grimmway.com.