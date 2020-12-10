Grower-Owned PennRose Farms Hires Tyler Hiriak

Wimauma, FL – Established sales specialist, Tyler Hiriak, joins PennRose Farms as the company continues to provide year-round value and deliver on its commitment to unmatched customer service.

“Throughout my career in the produce industry, I have been fully engaged in creating and growing new and existing business. At PennRose Farms, I am looking forward to doing the same. PennRose Farms has made its mark building a solid foundation as a direct grower – delivering high-quality produce while being immersed in our customer’s success. I am thrilled to join the team and excited to help design new grower programs with our customers” Hiriak said.

Hiriak brings eight years of experience to PennRose Farms in produce sales and will be based in New Jersey. Working for CH Robinson previously, he learned a myriad of skills related to transactional sales, while also enhancing his contract/program and ad writing skills.

“There are countless vendors and suppliers in this business and the need to differentiate is critical. We are excited to bring Tyler on board and we appreciate his addition to our expanding sales team as we steward company performance to ensure maximum credibility is achieved in the marketplace. As PennRose Farms grows, it’s important to us that we continue to renew our company while maintaining our focus on superior customer experiences. Tyler brings a fresh thought process with a solutions-driven mindset to support that.” PennRose Farms President Brian Rayfield said in a statement.

You can contact Tyler at: [email protected] and (609) 364-4304.

PennRose Farms LLC is a grower-owned, solutions-based supply chain management company. Through common ownership of our family of companies, we grow, ship and manage the production of fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the U.S. and Mexico. We specialize in creating dedicated supply chains that provide year-round supply as well as extraordinary customer service. We proudly serve the retail, wholesale and foodservice trade. Learn more about us at www.pennrosefarms.com.