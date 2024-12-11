Growers Overwhelmingly Support the Expansion of Zespri Global Supply

New Zealand kiwifruit growers have overwhelmingly supported the expansion of Zespri Global Supply (ZGS), approving the allocation of up to 420 additional hectares of Zespri™ SunGold™ Kiwifruit per year over six years across Italy, France, Japan, South Korea and Greece.

The producer vote result follows an extensive period of discussions between Zespri and the industry to design a resolution that growers supported, and that would enable Zespri to lift supply in line with forecast demand in the context of intensifying competition and an increasingly dynamic category.

Zespri CEO, Jason Te Brake, commented on the result:

“The process that has brought us to this point, along with the result of the vote, reflects the ability of our industry to come together on pressing issues with a focus on delivering strong grower returns and maintaining Zespri’s position as leaders in a competitive category.

“The outlook for Zespri Kiwifruit is positive. I’ve spent a lot of time in the markets with our customers in 2024, they want more of our fruit, and they want it all year. The result of this vote is crucial as we continue working towards 12-month supply for key customers in key markets, filling more demand and supporting New Zealand grower returns into the future.”

Under the Kiwifruit Export Regulations, a producer vote must receive at least 75 percent support (by individual votes and by fruit weight) from those who vote to be successful. The resolution was supported by 90.6% of growers who voted, and 93.29% by fruit weight count.

“The benchmark for a successful producer vote is high, so the final count is an encouraging sign of the level of grower support for ZGS. We had almost 72% grower turnout by entity and almost 85% by production which shows how engaged growers have been in this process,” added Mr Te Brake.

The result comes towards the end of a strong season for Zespri, with a record 190-million tray crop volume delivered, and November forecast Orchard Gate Returns (OGRs) up across almost all categories compared to the August forecast. Forecast per hectare returns are at record levels for Green and Organic Green on the back of improved yields while maintaining strong value in the market.

The allocation and planting of the additional SunGold hectares will begin in early 2025.