GrubMarket Acquires Best Fresh Produce, Its Fifth Acquisition in Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO — GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Best Fresh Produce, Inc., a highly regarded and well-scaled provider of a wide array of fresh fruits and vegetables, with an established customer base in California, Midwest, East Coast, and other major metropolitan areas around the U.S. Best Fresh Produce is also a major supplier of dates nationwide.

Best Fresh Produce was founded in 2007 by Zakaria Trad and Abdul Basset Trad, and is based in Los Angeles, California. It partners directly with growers in the region to supply high-grade wholesome produce from seeds to table.

This is GrubMarket’s fifth acquisition in the Los Angeles area. The company plans to continue bolstering its strategic presence in the region. Best Fresh Produce will remain based in Los Angeles, and will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

“We are thrilled to join the GrubMarket family and look forward the new growth opportunities that GrubMarket’s technology and network will generate. Delivering the finest quality food to our customers in direct partnership with growers brings us pride in what we do. We are delighted to learn that GrubMarket shares the same value of supporting farmers on their platform, and promoting the integrity and sustainability of healthy fresh food developed from seeds to table,” said Zakaria Trad, CEO of Best Fresh Produce.

“Best Fresh Produce is a highly respected wholesome produce provider in the Los Angeles area. They work directly with an outstanding variety of farmers in the region, and is committed to supplying healthy, fresh produce with the highest standard of quality and sustainability. We are delighted to welcome them to the GrubMarket family. Together, we will build a greater customer base and a stronger grower network in the food ecosystems of Los Angeles and nationwide,” said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket.

Lastly, Best Fresh Produce will now be able to utilize GrubMarket’s innovative proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company’s Software-as-a-Service platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use online ordering and sales, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology startup operating in the space of food ecommerce (both B2B & B2C) and providing related technologies (vertical SaaS) to solve inefficiencies in the American food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in California, Washington, Texas, Michigan, New York and Massachusetts, with plans to expand to other parts of the country.