GrubMarket’s WholesaleWare to Host Exclusive Lunch and Learn Event at Fresh Produce Association of the Americas

Tucson, AZ – WholesaleWare, your leading provider of software solutions for wholesalers in the perishable and fresh industry, is excited to announce an exclusive Lunch and Learn event at the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) on May 4th at 12 pm, in Nogales, Arizona. The event, hosted by WholesaleWare’s Bryan Barsness, will showcase the company’s cutting-edge offerings, demonstrating the functionality, features, and ease of use that have made it a top choice among fresh produce and perishable customers, industry-wide.

We are thrilled to invite FPAA members and the Southern Arizona produce & and wholesale fresh food industries to join us at this event. Lunch is on us, as we have partnered with a wonderful local eatery to cater delicious cuisine. During the presentation, Bryan Barsness will highlight all the ways in which our software can revolutionize your business operations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn firsthand how WholesaleWare’s comprehensive software suite can streamline operations and improve efficiency for wholesalers, fostering growth and success in the rapidly evolving perishable and fresh industry. At WholesaleWare, we believe that seamless inventory management, eCommerce integrations, rich selling and purchasing functionality, and real-time reports are essential for any successful business.

As a special thank you for attending, we are giving away a free Topgolf team excursion for you and 10 of your team members, fully sponsored by WholesaleWare. Come and learn about our software on May 4th, and you could be in for a chance to win an exciting team-building experience.

Once again, thank you for your interest in our Lunch and Learn event. We look forward to seeing you there! To RSVP, please visit our registration page or contact Bryan Barsness for more information.

What: WholesaleWare Lunch & Learn @FPAA

When: Thursday, May 4th, 12 pm

Where: 590 E Frontage Rd, Nogales, AZ 85621

About WholesaleWare: GrubMarket’s WholesaleWare is a premier software platform designed to meet the unique needs of wholesalers in the perishable and fresh industry. As a part of GrubMarket, a technology-enabled food supply chain solution provider, WholesaleWare is backed by the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Offering a range of powerful tools and features, WholesaleWare streamlines operations and drives efficiency, empowering businesses to thrive in a competitive market.

About the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA): The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the growth and success of the fresh produce industry. Through advocacy, networking, and education, FPAA strives to foster a sustainable and innovative environment for its members and the broader fresh produce community.