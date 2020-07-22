Guatemala Produce Trade Association Reports Import Increases

Guatemala Produce Trade Association reports that January – May 2020 imports have experienced increases from various types of fresh fruits and vegetables from Guatemala. According to Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), United States Department of Agriculture reports a wide variety of fresh Guatemalan commodities have increased year-over-year.

For example:

Product UOM Jan-May 2019 Jan-May 2020 % Increase Melons MT 209,013 223,611 7 Berries, ex Straw MT 345 445 29 Strawberries Fresh/Frozen MT 130 280 115 Beans, Fresh MT 9,971 11,116 11 Tomatoes, Fresh MT 3,645 4,090 12 Cauliflower/Broccoli, Fresh MT 894 2,124 138

Membership companies of GPTA have a proven track record for importing quality fresh fruits and vegetables. Priscilla Lleras-Bush, GPTA Coordinator states, “The relationships start at the farm, our member importer companies are focused on reliable exporter partnerships that are consistently delivering quality fresh produce. This enables the importer to supply their buyers with quality and consistency.”

The Association Mission:

The Guatemala Produce Trade Association (GPTA) aligns leading U.S. importers and industry service providers towards the goal of positively impacting trade of Guatemala grown fruits and vegetables exported to the U.S. The association creates a forum for members to discuss and implement brand awareness, world class standards, promotion and interaction with government agencies.

For a list of U.S. dependable importers of fresh fruits and vegetables from Guatemala, please visit the Guatemala Produce Trade Association website: www.guatemalaproducetradeassociation.com