Guatemalan Produce Trade Association Announces Member Videos

The Guatemalan Produce Trade Association’s website now showcases importer and member videos for retailers and foodservice to meet the importers and industry service providers working to market top quality fruits and vegetables. The GPTA member videos provide the industry at large with the opportunity to learn about each member company, products and services.

Industry retailers and foodservice can familiarize themselves with GPTA importers broad offering of fruits and vegetables. “GPTA represents a wide variety of produce items that are grown in Guatemala including raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, cantaloupe, watermelon, mango, papaya, bananas, pineapples, plantains, lychee, greenhouse heirloom tomatoes, green beans, sugar snaps, fresh peas, mini vegetables, broccoli and carrots,” says Priscilla Lleras-Bush, GPTA Director. “GPTA members facilitate the trade of these fruits and vegetables by streamlining import programs for retailers’, food service and distributors.”

Guatemala continues to be crucial source of fresh fruits and vegetables for the U.S. market. “We are happy to report an overall growth in the vegetable sector, according to USDA/FAS 2020 statistics vegetables from Guatemala have increased by 14% in value,” says Lleras-Bush. “Additionally, the quantity of vegetable products has also increased from Guatemala by 6% year-over-year.”

The GPTA member videos can be easily viewed at: https://guatemalaproducetradeassociation.com/about-us. Lleras-Bush notes the objective of the GPTA website is to inform the industry regarding the variety of quality products coming from Guatemala. “The website serves as a link for U.S. buyers to find solid sources of high quality, safe produce from Guatemala,” she says.

The Guatemala Produce Trade Association (GPTA) aligns leading U.S. importers and industry service providers towards the goal of positively impacting trade of Guatemalan grown fruits and vegetables imported to the U.S.