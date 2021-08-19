Guatemalan Produce Trade Association Guatemalan Vegetables on the Rise

The Guatemalan Produce Trade Association reports fresh vegetable imports from Guatemala have increased year-over-year. According to USDA/FAS statistics significant volumes in several key vegetable categories have risen over the past year.

GPTA reports that as import volumes continue to rise – the demand for specialty and value added options available through GPTA Importer Members enable a supply of products that keep their retailers and foodservice customers on the cutting edge.

“Retailers and the food service industry can count on consistent volumes from Guatemala,” states Priscilla Lleras-Bush, GPTA director. “GPTA Importer Members are revered within their category because they handle the best quality fresh fruits and vegetables,” she adds.

Fresh Category 2018 2019 2020 Increase % YOY Vegetables 150,594,023 149,815,130 158,754,434 6 Beans, Fresh 51,126,962 50,756,806 60,936,430 10 Peas, Fresh 51,233,886 45,700,724 47,129,540 3 Tomatoes, Fresh 14,145,520 14,965,419 16,993,451 14 Cauliflower, Fresh 292,773 5,079,891 12,197,956 140

Membership Spotlights:

Agricultural Marketing Services – FRESH GREEN PAPAYAS! Pristine quality green papayas available year round!

https://www.agriculturalmarketingservices.com/

Ben Bud Growers – ORGANICS! Broccolini, caulilini, zucchini, and fresh beans. Quality and consistency throughout the seasons!

https://www.ben-bud.com/

Carb Americas – QUALITY IMPORTS! Passion. Performance. Integrity. Carb Americas grows and ships produce around the globe in and out of the United States, Central and South America, Europe and Asia.

http://www.carbamericas.com/

Crystal Valley Foods – VALUE ADDED options available! Offering value-added veggie mixes that will be available this fall 2021. Extensive years of experience supplying the U.S. with specialty vegetables from Guatemala. https://www.crystalvalleyfoods.com/

Dave’s Specialty – 3rd GENERATION – FAMILY OWNED company and one of the leading marketers and shippers of fresh berries in North America. Dave’s has continued to deliver quality products and excellent service.

https://www.mydaves.com/

Growers R Us – MAKE YOUR MEAL MEMORABLE. Packaged Brocoleti, Cauleti and Mix – Year Round!

http://growersareus.com/

Harvest Sensations – GROWER DIRECT IMPORTER of core commodity produce and uniquely sourced specialty ingredients for their customers in the industry.

https://harvestsensations.com/

J&C Tropicals –NEW WAREHOUSE! 13,000 square foot packing house in Florida City. 19 Loading docks, capable of moving 150,000 pounds per day. https://www.jctropicals.us/

J&J Produce – NEW TECHNOLOGY! Guatemalan french beans, peas and brussel sprouts, among other fresh products will benefit from our new packaging and processes. Their new technology and warehouse will enable J&J to expand their range of the fresh products.

https://www.jjfamilyoffarms.com/

Southern Specialties – 30 YEARS EXPERTISE! Offering optimized cold chain management and packaging capabilities. Southern’s valued added and private label delivers a pack style/option for every retail and store club customer.

https://www.southernspecialties.com/

Tomahawk – SPECIALIZING in quality Sno and Snap Peas with year round availability. Primary distribution to West Coast regions of United States.

http://www.tomahawkproduce.com/

Advance Customs Brokers – CUSTOMS BROKERAGE and logistics support backed by personalized service, experience, information and flexibility. Our problem solving abilities and knowledge of our customers facilitate solving logistics and transportation challenges.

https://www.advancecustomsbrokers.com/

Customize Brokers/Crowley – REMAIN STEADY volumes of papayas, plantains and many other fresh fruits and vegetables arriving from Guatemala. https://www.customizedbrokers.net/

Henkel & Cohen, P.A. – Trusted and experienced attorneys with proven success track record for obtaining just results for their clients in the produce industry.

https://www.miamibusinesslitigators.com/

Seaboard Marine – CONSISTANT SERVICE Guatemala to Miami 3 times weekly; maintaining steady volumes throughout the year.

https://www.seaboardmarine.com/

The Perishable Specialist – 20 YEARS OF SERVICE with Guatemalan exporters and importers of fresh fruits and vegetables to the United States. Guatemala and The Perishable Specialist have cultivated loyalty and sustainability to the Guatemalan trade industry.

http://www.theperishablespecialist.com/

GPTA’s website provides the opportunity to get to know importer and industry service providers better. Member videos invite buyers to an inside look to learn about each Member Company, products and services. Retailers and food service companies have contact information just a click away. For more information: guatemalaproducetradeassociation.com.

The Guatemala Produce Trade Association (GPTA) aligns leading U.S. importers and industry service providers towards the goal of positively impacting trade of Guatemalan grown fruits and vegetables imported to the U.S.