Gutzy Organic Launches Prebiotic Plant Protein Smoothie Pouches: Tropical Mango and Cherry Berry Acai

NEW YORK — gutzy Organic® is expanding its range with two new Prebiotic Plant Protein Smoothie Pouches – Tropical Mango and Cherry Berry Acai – as consumers increasingly demand more convenient, on-the-go protein and gut-friendly snacking options, two of the biggest food and beverage trends in 2025. Each 3.38 fl oz pouch contains 7g of plant protein and 7-8 g of fiber, offering a nutrient-dense, calorie-friendly option for active individuals.

“Our new protein pouches change the game, delivering functional nutrition – plant protein and the highest quality prebiotic fiber – meeting the growing need for snacks that promote better digestion, energy, and overall wellness,” said David Istier, founder of gutzy Organic. “Our mission is to create snacks that support digestion and energy, and balance the microbiome, while fitting into a busy lifestyle with the cleanest ingredients possible.”

With only 1 in 10 Americans meeting the recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables, and 95% falling short on fiber, gutzy is tackling the fiber gap head-on. Recognizing the importance of prebiotic fibers like Acacia, gutzy is the first to bring this powerful nutrient from supplements to food. Unlike other snacks, gutzy’s pouches are the only adult snack found in the produce department – on the refrigerated shelf near fresh-cut fruit – to maintain the potency and freshness of its hand-picked Acacia prebiotic.

The Mango pouch blends the creamy sweetness of bananas with tropical mango, pineapple, guava, and passion fruit for a refreshing burst of flavor. The Cherry Berry Acai pouch combines dark cherries, blueberries, apples, and antioxidant-rich açaí for a bold, berry-rich treat.

With no artificial additives, added sugars, or preservatives, both pouches are gluten-free, dairy-free, under 110 calories per pouch, a good source of protein, and high in fiber – all while offering a creamy texture you wouldn’t expect from a plant-based smoothie. gutzy Organic Prebiotic Plant Protein Smoothie Pouches are available in Publix, Meijer, HEB, and Stop & Shop stores now, with more retailers to follow.

Founded by French American entrepreneur David Istier, Keep Moving Inc. introduced the gutzy Organic® brand to the world as the first refrigerated, organic gut-healthy fruit and veggie superfood snack. gutzy aims to provide people with convenient, nutrient-rich snacks that not only satisfy hunger but also promote gut health. The brand is committed to creating delicious snacks made with organic ingredients and no artificial additives. gutzy products are available in major retailers across the U.S., including Publix, Hannaford, Safeway, Wegmans, Meijer, Market Basket, Food Lion, Shaw’s, Harris Teeter, HEB, ACME, Ingles, Tops, ShopRite, and Stop & Shop.