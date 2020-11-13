Hailey Terrones Joins Moxxy Marketing as West Coast Project Coordinator

Salinas, CA — Moxxy Marketing has expanded its West Coast team, adding Project Coordinator Hailey Terrones, based in California, to support clients throughout Western North America, including the Western U.S., Canada and Mexico.



Terrones’ passion for merchandising and branding, as well as her prior experience at Grimmway Farms’ TRUE Organic Juices, drew her to fresh produce marketing with Moxxy, filling a key project management role supporting the marketing agency’s agriculture-based clients.



“It is a natural fit that Hailey joined Moxxy during a time we’re expanding both our California- and Florida-based teams to service coast-to-coast clientele,” said Karen Nardozza, President & CEO of Moxxy. “She brings relevant experience and a lot of enthusiasm for the fresh food industry. In a short time she has already contributed to Moxxy’ brand purpose—helping fresh produce businesses succeed and grow.”



Terrones works from her home office in Central California’s San Luis Obispo County, supporting Project Manager, Debbie Cintora, Vice President, Molly Briseño, and VP of Strategy, Terry Feinberg, on clients including Berry People, California Strawberry Commission, Duncan Family Farms, Field Fresh Farms, Fruit World, Giddings Berries USA, and Tanimura & Antle.



“Besides being a pleasure to work with, Hailey has incredible attention to detail, natural marketing talent, and an authentic passion for fresh produce. Moxxy and our clients are fortunate to have her on the team,” said Moxxy Vice President Molly Briseño.



“I thrive in a fast-paced environment with a variety of work, and Moxxy is a great fit. I’m grateful to have joined this creative team with fresh ideas in an incredible industry, and I’m enjoying applying my skills as well as learning new ones,” said Terrones.



Terrones earned an MBA from Point Loma Nazarene University and BA in Sustainability from San Diego State University, with a tennis scholarship advancing her well-rounded interests. Her love of farmland and agriculture stems from eating avocados, citrus, figs, walnuts, and pomegranates from her grandparent’s acreage in Southern and Central California.



The Moxxy team, including Hailey (and a photo with her cute family!) are here: https://www.getmoxxy.com/our-marketing-team

