Hammonds Black Walnuts Elevates Holiday Sales

Wild Black Walnuts, native to the U.S. and hand-harvested every fall, are the perfect addition to make this holiday season special. Not only are they nutritious, heart-healthy, and sustainably sourced, but they’re also in high demand—especially for seasonal home baking.

But don’t just take our word for it. Here’s what the Sprouts Farmers Market buyer told us:

“Black Walnuts have a distinct following during the holidays, and I wanted to make sure that Sprouts was a destination that customers can rely on in purchasing. The Black Walnut is often sought by our shoppers due to the many unique seasonal recipes that include this item. For example, English Toffee Cookies. We value holiday baking and know that Sprouts is a go-to place in purchasing everything the scratch baker needs.”

Our strong relationship with Sprouts underscores the importance of offering healthy, nostalgic products. We have plenty of Wild Black Walnuts in stock and ready to ship, complete with attractive self-shipper displays that are easy to set up and sure to draw attention.