Harlan Ewert Named Sales Director-West at Verdant Technologies

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Verdant Technologies announces the addition of produce industry veteran Harlan Ewert to the position of Sales-Director West, effective immediately. Mr. Ewert comes to Verdant from 30+ years with The Kroger Co. He has spent his career in the retail grocery business and brings procurement, leadership, lean process improvement and retail expertise to the Verdant sales team. Ewert will lead all Western sales initiatives for Verdant Technologies and report to Scott Harker, VP of Sales.

As Produce Category Manager for Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the US, Ewert drove significant category growth and led numerous strategic initiatives for the company. During his tenure, he served in various leadership roles across the country, focused on implementing best practices, maximizing category strategy, managing high-performing teams, and aligning company and customer goals.

“Consumers demand freshness in their produce – and the success of the industry depends on it. HarvestHold brings a solution to an ever-changing world, whether pandemic or supply chain-related, to meet this expectation,” said Ewert. Ewert has led a sizable team of procurement specialists, been a frequent presenter at Kroger leadership programs, and has been closely connected with many produce suppliers in a vast range of commodities. Ewert shared, “I look forward to continuing to collaborate throughout the industry and accelerate the introduction of HarvestHold™. I am very excited to be joining the Verdant team.”

Ewert joins the team at a pivotal time for Verdant. HarvestHold, Verdant’s introductory produce shelf-life extension product, received EPA approval in September 2021. “We are thrilled to welcome Harlan to the company. His deep knowledge and disciplined approach to the category make him a valuable part of our team. He is highly respected in the industry and brings retail and grower insights to our sales team that will strengthen the HarvestHold offering to the entire supply chain,” said Verdant CEO, Gordon Robertson.

About Verdant Technologies™

Verdant Technologies™ is an emerging leader in the ag tech industry, offering HarvestHold™ product life extension technology for floral and produce products. Verdant Technologies and its partners work hand-in-hand to reduce negative environmental impacts and help bring nourishment to more people in more places. Verdant Technologies has corporate offices in St. Paul, MN and Denver, CO. For more information, visit www.verdant-tech.com.

About HarvestHold™

HarvestHold™ by Verdant Technologies, the sheet form of Verdant’s 1-MCP solutions, is the first of the company’s patented products available in the global marketplace. As floral and produce products are harvested, growers and packers simply insert a sheet of HarvestHold into packaging from which 1-MCP is released using a plant’s natural chemistry. Find out more at www.harvesthold.com.

About Gulftech International™

Verdant Technologies is a division of Gulftech International™. Gulftech is a diversified holding company with a core competence in developing and operating global manufacturers of industrial equipment and components. We are owners, operators and stewards to a family of companies serving the world’s most important food production and processing companies. Our mission is to acquire and nurture companies, investing in sustainable growth and long-term success. Our focus is on middle market, long-term acquisition opportunities in manufacturing, packaging, distribution and industrial aftermarket parts and service. Gulftech has corporate offices in Denver, CO. For more information, visit www.gulftech.com.