Harris Teeter and Titan Farms Donate 1512 Cases of Peaches to 2 North Carolina Food Banks

RIDGE SPRING, S.C.–– Titan Farms and Harris Teeter come together in their seventh year to donate peaches to Second Harvest Food Banks in Raleigh and Charlotte (NC). Over the past seven years, Titan Farms and Harris Teeter have continued to donate to the Peaches with a Purpose program. The sum of this year’s donation, equated to 37,800 pounds of peaches and was especially impactful to these communities.

“Seven years ago, we never would have imagined the impact Peaches with a Purpose could have on these communities,” says Lori Anne Carr, Vice President/Administrative Manager of Titan Farms. “Giving back and supporting local communities has always been important to us, and we are grateful we have been able to partner with Harris Teeter to help the food impoverished for so many years in a row.”

Titan Farms, the largest peach grower on the east coast, partnered with North Carolina-based retailer, Harris Teeter to create Peaches with a Purpose in order to help feed the underserved while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States. This is the seventh year these two companies have partnered in the fight to aid hunger.

“Our partnership with Titan Farms has changed lives for the better and is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when companies come together for a common cause,” says Danna Robinson, Communication Manager of Harris Teeter.

To learn more about Titan Farms check out their website: http://titanfarms.com

About Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms is a premier grower, packer and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables. With core values focused on producing the highest quality produce on the market, you are sure to take home the freshest produce available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the east coast, with over 6,200 acres of peaches, 600 acres of bell peppers, 1,000 acres of broccoli and 36 acres of eggplant. Titan Farms is a family-run operation, including long-time employees who have become like “family” to the Carrs.