Harris Teeter and Titan Farms Donate 76,000 Pounds of Peaches in Joint Effort to Fight Hunger

RIDGE SPRING, S.C.– For the eighth year, Titan Farms and Harris Teeter joined forces and donated peaches to Second Harvest Food Banks in Raleigh and Charlotte (NC). Over the past eight years, Titan Farms and Harris Teeter have continued to donate to the Peaches with a Purpose program. This year’s donation was especially impactful to local communities, with 76,000 pounds of peaches donated to local food banks, which is more than double last year’s donation.

“Every year, we are honored to partner with Harris Teeter to support our local communities,” says Lori Anne Car, Vice President/Administrative Manager of Titan Farms. “Fresh produce is scarce in food banks across the country, so we are grateful to be able to provide our local community members who are in need with nutritious peaches.”

Titan Farms, the largest peach grower on the east coast, partnered with North Carolina-based retailer, Harris Teeter, to create Peaches with a Purpose in order to help feed the underserved while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States. This is the eighth year these two companies have joined forces in the fight to aid hunger.

“We are proud to collaborate with Titan Farms to support local hunger relief in our local communities. Together, we are supporting healthy communities,” says Danna Robinson, Communication Manager of Harris Teeter.

About Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms is a premier grower, packer and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables. With core values focused on producing the highest quality produce on the market, you are sure to take home the freshest produce available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the east coast, with over 6,200 acres of peaches, 600 acres of bell peppers, 1,000 acres of broccoli and 36 acres of eggplant. Titan Farms is a family-run operation, including long-time employees who have become like “family” to the Carrs.