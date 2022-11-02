Harvest Sensations Welcomes New President

Harvest Sensations, a grower-direct importer of core commodity produce and uniquely sourced specialty ingredients for the foodservice industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Joseph P. D’Ottavio, President, to the team. In his role as President, Joe will focus on profit optimization, efficiencies, and growth to include leadership across internal and external stakeholders.

Joe brings over 25 years of industry experience to the organization, including completing the joint-venture of family-owned produce business (Heeren Bros. Inc.) and a distribution company (Walsma & Lyons) and led rebranding at Vine Line Produce Distribution.

Joe has a track record of successfully growing top line revenues and the ability to provide produce solutions that exceed customer’s expectations. Joe started his career as a chef which easily led to positions in restaurant distribution and grocery store management. He ultimately landed in the fresh produce industry with Del Monte. His experience in retail, food service, and grocery stores provides a unique perspective to the industry.

Joe has been described as a people person and a leader that considers his biggest resource to be his employees.

Joe will be based at Harvest Sensations’ headquarters in Miami, FL. Please join us in welcoming Joe aboard!