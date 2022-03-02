Hass Avocado Board Announces Opening of Annual Board Nominations

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – Marking its 20th anniversary this year, the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is calling for passionate avocado industry members to consider serving in one of 12 board positions to help continue building on the success of the past two decades.

Annual board nominations provide industry members with the opportunity to take an active leadership role in helping HAB to promote the consumption of Hass avocados in the United States. HAB has played an important catalyst role in making avocados the envy of the produce industry. Avocado consumption in the United States has grown to 8.55 lbs. per capita in 2021, up from an average of 2.26 lbs. per capita in 2000, an increase of 278% during that timeframe.

“We are proud of our legacy of progress in helping to make avocados a beloved favorite of our customers and consumers alike,” said HAB Chairperson Salvador Dominguez. “Serving on the board is a deeply meaningful way to keep our momentum strong while shaping a vision for the future. We need dynamic leaders to carry us forward into the next 20 years of success and achievement on behalf of the avocado industry.”

HAB shares the following detailed schedule and process for nominating members of its board to inspire interested importers and producers to participate in the nomination process and join HAB on its vision to make avocados America’s most popular fruit.

March 1, 2022: Eligible producers and importers of Hass avocados are mailed announcement of open seats.

Eligible producers and importers of Hass avocados are mailed announcement of open seats. March 30, 2022: Deadline for receipt of nomination forms.

Deadline for receipt of nomination forms. April 29, 2022: Ballots mailed to producers and importers for voting.

Ballots mailed to producers and importers for voting. May 23, 2022 : Deadline for receipt of ballots.

Deadline for receipt of ballots. May 30, 2022: Nomination results from Davis Farr LLP announced by the board, with two nominees for each position in industry preference provided for consideration to the USDA Secretary of Agriculture for appointment.

The new term will begin on November 1, 2022, with members and alternates officially seated at the board meeting on December 6, 2022. To view the full schedule and for additional details, visit: www.hassavocadoboard.com/elections.

HAB is an agriculture promotion group established in 2002 to promote the consumption of Hass avocados in the United States. A 12-member board representing domestic producers and importers of Hass avocados directs HAB’s promotion, research, and information programs under supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. Funding for HAB comes from domestic Hass avocado producers and importers who import fruit into the United States. To learn more about HAB and its mission, visit: https://hassavocadoboard.com/inside-hab/.

###

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.