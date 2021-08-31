Hass Avocado Board Spotlights Free Industry Access to Successful Love One Today Resource

MISSION VIEJO, CA – To equip the industry for success, the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is launching a Love One Today® page on their website to highlight how partners can confidently leverage the growing success of the Love One Today® mark and nutrition messages to promote sales. A leading source of the healthiest reasons (and tastiest ways) to enjoy fresh avocados, health professionals, consumers and media increasingly turn to Love One Today’s science-based research, interactive website, culturally-relevant tools, delicious recipes and engaging social channels for education and inspiration to improve diet quality. With a few easy steps at HassAvocadoBoard.com/LoveOneToday, industry members can capitalize on Love One Today’s positive name recognition and reputation by adding the attractive mark and proven messaging on packaging and marketing materials at no cost.

HAB’s new 2021 tracking study of 2,400 survey respondents confirms the distinctive Love One Today mark and nutrition messages are breaking through and that there is a correlation between recognition of the mark and increased consumer purchase levels of avocados. Effective as a result of inclusion in various advertising and public relations executions, the mark has been shown to consistently convey avocados are nutritious and encourage purchase. The medium, heavy and super heavy users, who represent 71% of the avocado purchasers surveyed, recognize the Love One Today mark and have positive recall of key messages known to drive purchase.

Multiple variations of the mark are available to complement the existing materials of industry partners. Available in horizontal, stacked, and vertical layouts, the mark’s strong reputation also enhances packaging and messaging. For more information and examples of how to implement the mark to take part in the success and grow in sales, visit HassAvocadoBoard.com/LoveOneToday. Spanish-language options for Saborea Uno Hoy ® are also available.

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.