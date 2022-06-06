CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-funded company developing innovations to extend the shelf life of produce and reduce food waste, announces a partnership with Yakima, WA-based produce packaging distributor, H.R. Spinner Corporation. Spinner is the leading packaging solutions provider in the region for commodities including apples, cherries, pears, and numerous other fresh produce items.

For over 100 years, H.R. Spinner has driven innovation in packaging solutions for the fresh fruit industry. The company started off supplying Washington’s Yakima Valley with wooden shook for tree fruit fledglings and quickly worked its way into assembled wood crates for the apple and pear packers in the area. Spinner’s product line and service area has continually grown, and they are now one of the largest packaging providers in the United States. Their portfolio includes corrugated cartons and box machines alongside other integral packaging like pulp trays, poly bags, and fruit wrap.

While corrugated cartons and box machines are at the heart of the H.R. Spinner portfolio, supplying innovative solutions for every customer is central to the company’s mission. With the rapid expansion of usage of Hazel Tech products in the Pacific Northwest in recent years, Spinner and Hazel Tech began discussing how each company could complement each other to increase value. Following those discussions, Spinner has definitively agreed to ship a range of Hazel’s growing product lines, including but not limited to Hazel 100™ bin and box sachets, Hazel CA™ and Hazel Datica™. Hazel Tech will remain the sole sales agent of their products with H.R. Spinner providing logistical support.

“At Spinner, we are continuously educating ourselves on the needs of our customers and finding ways to help them use new solutions that improve their postharvest experience,” said Ed Jewett, President at H.R. Spinner, “Staying on top of innovation has driven our success as a company and working with an ag tech trailblazer like Hazel Tech will continue to push us forward in the industry.”

“The Pacific Northwest is a leading producer of apples, cherries, and pears in the United States,” said Patrick Flynn, co-founder and CMO at Hazel Technologies, “H.R. Spinner’s reputation and extensive logistics network will allow us to provide a new level of service to our rapidly expanding group of grower, packer, and shipper customers.”

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 300 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patented and patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About H.R. Spinner Corporation:

H.R. Spinner Corporation is a produce packaging distributor based in Yakima, WA. Founded in 1916, the company is a leading provider of innovative packaging solutions for the Pacific Northwest with the largest box machine program in the region. Spinner works with a wide array of produce commodities including, but not limited to, apples, cherries, and pears.

For more information, visit https://www.hrspinner.com.