Hazel Tech and Jac. Vandenberg Announce Successful Chilean Table Grape Trial

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc., developer of USDA-funded AgTech products that protect and extend produce quality, announces a successful trial with New York-based fresh fruit importer, Jac. Vandenberg on Chilean table grape imports, post-arrival.

In the trial, personnel at Jac. Vandenberg’s New Jersey Import Operations Department received two groups of Thompson seedless grapes that were packed in Chile on April 13th and arrived in the States 57 and 61 days later. Upon arrival, Vandenberg’s team applied Hazel Tech’s flagship technology, Hazel 100™, into each box of grapes. At the conclusion of the trial, Vandenberg saw higher quality in the grapes protected by Hazel 100 for two to three weeks after arrival, noting significantly greener stems, which Vandenberg attributes to seeing less shatter, in the Hazel 100-protected fruit.

As a distributor of fresh fruit imports with 75+ years of experience, Jac. Vandenberg receives approximately 12 million boxes of premium fresh produce each year from over ten countries. They predominately import fruits from South American countries, like Chile, and work with European and African markets, as well. The company then distributes to supermarkets and wholesalers across the continental U.S. and Canada. Their commodities include a wide array of fruits including, but not limited to, cherries, citrus, and table grapes.

While the United States accounts for 48.5% of Chilean table grape exports, according to the USDA, U.S. imports of Chilean grapes were down 7% in May of 2022, compared to the previous year. The decrease in arrivals is due to logistical delays and increased freight costs in South America, created by the residual supply chain issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thompsons are a very complex and very popular variety of table grape worldwide,” said John Paap, Brand Manager at Jac. Vandenberg, “Seeing the noticeably greener stems in the grapes protected by Hazel 100, even after their extended amount of time on the water before treatment, is very exciting. Being able to get an additional few weeks out of these table grapes is something we could only hope for as an importer. With Hazel 100, it’s possible.”

“Hazel 100™ is predominately used by growers, packers, and shippers, but this trial has shown us that Hazel 100 sachets can provide additional shelf-life when applied at any point of the supply chain,” said Nicolas Tomicic, Business Development Manager-AgTech at Hazel Technologies, “Seeing the greener stems on the Thompsons treated by Jac. Vanderburg was truly rewarding and opens up a lot of new opportunities for table grape importers into the United States.”

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 300 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patented and patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Jac. Vandenberg:

As a family business with over 75 years of experience, Jac. Vandenberg understands the importance of good customer and shipper relations in order to provide the best possible service to both. Jac. Vandenberg maintains the tightest possible levels of control over their supply chain to ensure their fruit reaches the hands of their customers at the freshest condition. They understand that each of their customers has different needs, and they do their best to fulfill them.

For more information, visit www.jacvandenberg.com.