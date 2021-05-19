Hazel Tech Announces Integrated Partnership with Symms Fruit

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-funded technology company delivering new solutions for the fresh produce industry to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and fight food waste, announces a new partnership with Caldwell, ID-based Symms Fruit Ranch, one of the nation’s longest-operating and largest growers of apples, peaches, cherries and other fresh produce.

The partnership focuses on the use of Hazel Tech products for apples to ensure premium post-harvest quality. Symms Fruit’s scale and diverse farming operation spanning over 5,000 acres creates a unique opportunity to integrate fruit quality protection technology. To protect the quality of fruit in bins following harvest, Symms utilized Hazel 100™ bin sachet. During the storage process, Hazel Datica™ hardware provided 1-MCP, ethylene production levels, temperature and humidity monitoring of the cold storage rooms.

Symms Fruit’s 2020 apple quality notably improved from utilizing Hazel 100™ bin sachets. “The ease of use of adding Hazel’s sachets to the apple bins before storage created real value. With the bin sachets we could protect the fruit faster,” commented Dar Symms, President of Symms Fruit.

“Grower-Packers from Washington State to California have used Hazel 100™ successfully with their summer seasonal programs,” commented Deidre Baumgarten, PNW Account Executive, Hazel Technologies, Inc. “Some of the benefits of using Hazel Tech products specifically with apples and stone fruits include maintaining color and firmness and ensuring optimum quality during storage and long-distance transit.”

“Hazel Tech is committed to expanding our current industry-leading technology portfolio,” said Aidan Mouat, CEO, Hazel Technologies Inc. “Partnering with global leaders like Symms Fruit allows us to positively impact quality across the supply chain, provide effective solutions and reduce waste from field to fork.”

###

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging”; at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs. In 2020, Hazel was used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Symms Fruit Ranch:

Founded in 1914 as an 80-acre homestead with 8 acres of fruit trees, Symms Fruit Ranch has today become a 5,200-acre family owned and operated grower, packer and shipper of top quality fresh produce. Now in the fifth generation of active family management, the fruit ranch, located in Sunny Slope southwest of Caldwell, Idaho produces over 20 varieties of apples, cherries, peaches, nectarines, plums, pears, wine grapes and onions. Symms products are sold both domestically and internationally; all with the purpose of delivering the best quality and flavored fruit to our customers. Symms Fruit Ranch is one of the nation’s Top 100 Fruit Growers and Packers listed in the Fruit Grower Magazine.

For more information, visit https://symmsfruit.com/