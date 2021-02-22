Hazel Tech Announces Kellen Stailey Martin as Vice President of Marketing

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-supported technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and combat food waste, announces Kellen Stailey Martin has joined the company as Vice President, Marketing.

With over 15 years of experience in the produce industry, Martin’s expertise ranges from marketing and product development to sales and merchandising. Most recently Martin served as VP of Marketing for Grimmway Farms, leading both marketing and merchandising teams across North America. Prior to Grimmway, Martin held leadership roles in sales and marketing at Sunshine Bouquet, the largest cut flower producer in South America.

In 2020 Kellen was awarded Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery, prior she was named Produce Business’s 40 under 40, awarded PMA’s Tip Murphy Scholarship for Leadership Excellence and accepted into the Emerging Leaders Program at Thunderbird School of Global Business. She graduated with an international business degree from University of Texas McCombs School of Business.

As Hazel’s VP of Marketing, Martin will lead the company’s marketing strategy and implementation, as well as oversee the global marketing team. She will report directly to CMO Pat Flynn and will direct all media, digital, insights, public relations, content creation and brand management.

“I am extremely excited to join the Hazel team. Hazel Tech’s impressive growth to over 160 customers is a testament to the quality and talent of the people who have cultivated this industry-changing organization,” commented Martin.

“We are excited to have a cross-functional leader with Kellen’s passion and drive joining the Hazel team,” said Pat Flynn, CMO and Co-Founder at Hazel Technologies. “Kellen’s multi-faceted experience in the produce industry will allow Hazel Tech to continue to mentor future leaders at our company, decrease food waste across the supply chain, and increase sales for our customers in the fresh produce category.”

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging”; at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs including UC Davis, Cornell University, and Oregon State University. In 2020, Hazel was used on over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

