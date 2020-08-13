Hazel Tech Announces Launch of Hazel CA Technology for Apples

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a developer of new technologies to protect quality in the produce supply chain and fight food waste, announces the launch of Hazel® CA, a new technology designed for growers and packers of apples to protect quality in cold storage following harvest. The technology will be available to apple packers this coming season, following positive initial results last season.

Fresh apples are often placed in long-term cold storage following harvest in the late summer and early fall months. The Hazel® CA technology works by controlling the respiration rate and ethylene production of apples in cold storage. Unlike many solutions on the market for protecting apple quality in storage, Hazel® CA features an easy to use self-application model, meaning apple packers have the freedom to use the technology without a technician present.

In commercial trials, the technology has shown promising results. “Our QC and pack-out data from long-term storage rooms following the use of Hazel® CA was impressive last season,” commented Milt Fuehrer, CEO of Belding, MI based Belleharvest Sales, “At Belleharvest we have a track record of embracing innovations such as Hazel® CA in order to provide the highest quality product to our customers and the end consumer.”

Belleharvest is the second largest marketer of apples in the state of Michigan, selling over 3 million bushels of fresh apples per year from over 150 independent growers. According to the USDA, Michigan is the 3rd largest apple growing state in the U.S., producing over 1 billion total pounds of apples each year on average.

“We are proud to continue to offer new technologies to the apple industry, one of the largest and most important fresh produce categories globally,” said Aidan Mouat, CEO of Hazel Technologies, Inc. “Hazel® CA is one of multiple new technology offerings we will be launching for our customers in the apple category this year.”

About Hazel Technologies:

Hazel Technologies is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs including UC Davis, Cornell University, and Oregon State University. In 2020, Hazel is on track to be used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Belleharvest Sales:

At BelleHarvest, we don’t sell apples. We plant, grow, harvest and deliver healthy, flavorful food to our families, communities, and world. The apple your grandfather ate is not the same as the one you packed in your child’s lunchbox today. And we wouldn’t want it to be! As new varieties are developed, and taste becomes increasingly important, BelleHarvest is the expert partner helping the best apples get from field to store shelf. We are the trusted advocates for both grower and retailer, ensuring the industry thrives and delivering nature’s greatest snack.